(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Denver-based Pan-Mexican restaurant that offers food inspired by all seven regions of Mexico has announced the opening day of its new restaurant.

My Neighbor Félix said its first Colorado Springs location at 1645 Briargate Parkway, Suite 203 will open on Thursday, Aug. 3. The restaurant is planning to host a hiring event soon to fill its 75 to 100 positions.

The menu is being finalized by the culinary team, the restaurant said its menu will serve meat without antibiotics, hormones, or animal by-products. The menu will also feature vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

“We’ve created a space, experience, and cuisine that everyone in the neighborhood can love,” said Marketing Manager, Maria Merlin. “Our recipes are authentic and well complemented by our mixologists’ hand-crafted, fresh, and flavorful Mexican signature cocktails and margaritas. Guests can expect to enjoy a lively, eclectic mosaic of Mexico City decorating the interior along with traditional crafts and natural touches throughout.”