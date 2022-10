(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Award-winning band LANCO will be playing at Boot Barn Hall, Saturday, Oct. 22 to benefit local non-profit Bryson’s Chase, a foundation that raises money for families with children in need of mental health care.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and there are General Admission and VIP tickets available. Tickets can be purchased online and more information about Bryson’s Chase can be found at brysonschase.org.