(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s been about 18 months since Russia invaded and launched a war on Ukraine. Ever since, many in the United States have been working to support family, friends and even strangers in need in the war-torn country.

This weekend, a Colorado Springs-based organization, Ukraine Power, and Denver’s Ukraine Aid Fund are hosting a Ukrainian Music Festival featuring an evening of live music, food, wine, and art to benefit the Ukrainian people.

It’s taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 730 Polaris Drive in Colorado Springs.

Yana Malyk, a Ukranian Refugee and Executive Director of Ukraine Power said, the event is dedicated to supporting Ukrainians who have suffered so much grief. Malyk’s parents, in-laws, and grandmother are all still in Ukraine and update her often about what’s happening.

Marc Luckett and his family opened their doors to Malyk and welcomed her and her two daughters into their home a year ago. Luckett said it’s important for Americans to support our Ukrainian neighbors.

Ukraine Power sends generators to war-torn cities in Ukraine so people can have access to electricity. Saturday’s event will support their ongoing efforts.

A minimum donation of $35 per person is suggested if tickets are purchased ahead of time, and $45 per person if tickets are purchased in person.

Tickets can be purchased at ukraineaidfund.org or by clicking the link above.