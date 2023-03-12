(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, March 4.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

20-year-old Mario Valenzuela is wanted for First Degree Murder following a shooting that took place in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. PPD says detectives obtained a warrant for Valenzuela’s arrest.

Valenzuela should be considered armed and dangerous, according to PPD. If you see the suspect, do not approach him and immediately contact PPD.

You can reach PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.