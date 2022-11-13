(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13.

Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people dead and three unharmed children. TCSO says the children are safe and in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide at this time.