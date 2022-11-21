(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted an Abandoned or Out of Compliance Vehicle Deployment around Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 19.

The deployment was in response to continuous citizen concerns about parked RVs and vehicles contributing to the blight in the city. CSPD impounded 30 vehicles including 19 cars, one of which was stolen, and 11 RVs.

CSPD tagged five more vehicles for towing and three parking tickets were given for RVs. The department is considering additional deployments at a later date.