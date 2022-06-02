UPDATE: Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the Lake Minnequa Neighborhood.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department has confirmed several spot fires are burning south of Lake Minnequa, west of I-25.

Pueblo Rural Fire Department, West Park Fire Department, Emergency Services Bureau, and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are responding. Winds have recently shifted so crews are unsure about the fire’s movement, and they are doing their best to get between the fire and nearby structures.

No estimate of acreage at this time, no road closures or evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.