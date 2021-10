COLORADO SPRINGS - It may not be "cool" quite yet, but the scorching housing market we saw in the summer of 2021, looks to be settling down this fall.

Homes are sitting on the market longer than at any point since March, at about 12 days, according to the Pikes Peak Area Realtors Association. PPAR also reports the inventory of homes locally hit a five-year high at 1,184 listings. The median sale price also dropped a bit: from $450,00 in August to $440,000 in September.