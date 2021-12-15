Multiple power outages affecting thousands of customers across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Strong winds tearing through the Pikes Peak region and beyond on Wednesday, caused power outages for thousands of Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

As we approach noon, here's a look at the strongest wind gusts I've been able to compile so far. Hang tough crew! A few more hours to go of the strongest gusts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/jjrvlPDNTy — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) December 15, 2021

Most of the Springs’ outages are concentrated in or near the downtown area of, but other scattered outages have been reported elsewhere, along with downed power lines and falling tree limbs.

Reported CSU outages at around noon on December 15, 2021.

You can check on outages and repair times in Colorado through the Springs Utilities website.

To report an outage, call 719-448-4800 or click here.

In Northwest Pueblo, more than 1,500 customers have been left in the dark – and more than 5,800 in Rocky Ford.

Many customers in Nortwest Pueblo and Rocky Ford are experiencing outages as of about noon on December 15, 2021.

Black Hills Energy customers can check outages here.

To report outages, call 888-890-5554 or click here.

San Isabel Electric reports wind is causing widespread outages to nearly half of its members, but warns ALL members should expect intermittent outages as the storm moves through the area Wednesday.

Half of San Isabel Electric’s members were without power at about noon on Wednesday, December 15.

San Isabel customers can see current outages here or text OUT to 844-959-3013 to report a power outage.