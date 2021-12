COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people are trapped after a serious car crash at the intersection of East Woodmen Road and North Union Boulevard.

UPDATE:

Update: E Woodmen Rd & N Union Bl, NB left turn lane is closed, all other lanes are open now. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) December 23, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is at the scene and is extracting patients.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E14, T19 & R17 on scene of a serious traffic accident with parties trapped at Woodmen and Union. Extrication operation in progress. Please avoid the area. Multiple fire companies in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 23, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as multiple fire companies are in the area.