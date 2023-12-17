(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple people were injured in a vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 16, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Saturday at around 10:15 p.m. officers were called to a rollover crash in a parking lot near 1600 South Circle Drive south of Highway 24. According to CSPD, officers learned the people involved had gotten together to do donuts in the parking lot. The vehicle had been doing the donuts with five people hanging out the windows.

Police said the vehicle rolled over and onto the people hanging out the windows. Multiple people received serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver has been taken into custody.

Police are investigating this incident, if you have information or were a witness, CSPD asks you to call (719) 444-7000. Call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 if you wish to remain anonymous.