COLORADO SPRINGS — One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time for reported fire activity in the area of the Academy and Woodmen exits.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane was closed but reopened shortly after, but two left southbound lanes remained closed, with COtrip showing delays southbound into Colorado Springs.

Alternate routes are advised, if you must travel in the area, use caution around emergency crews.