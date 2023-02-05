Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon

(FALCON Colo.) — Multiple victims have been hospitalized with unknown injuries following an early morning shooting on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

At 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon. EPSO had received reports of multiple shots being fired in the area.

The public was asked to secure their homes and to stay away from doors and windows. The shelter in place order has been lifted as of approximately 4:30 a.m.

Those with any camera footage of the incident or further information about this incident are asked to contact EPSO at (719)-520-7777.

FOX21 News has crews at the scene and will continue to update this story.