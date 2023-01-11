Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive.

Crews are still on scene monitoring several hot spots. The Fire Department estimated the fires to have burned between one to two acres of land.

Firefighters responded with the Pueblo Police Department and a mutual aid brush unit assisting approximately five to six crews.