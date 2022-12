(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A fire near Highway 94 east of Marksheffel was reported by Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) around noon on Monday, Dec. 19.

According to CHFD, firefighters responded with Falcon Fire Protection District in the area of Hwy 94 east of Marsheffel. The fuel was “grass and heavy timber”, and when FOX21 contacted CHFD around 12:25 p.m. they reported the fire was around three to five acres.