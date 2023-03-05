Multiple fire agencies respond to fire in Las Animas

(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — Multiple fire agencies near Las Animas responded to a fire Sunday evening on March 5.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., the La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) was paged out to a fire in Las Animas just south of town by the Purgatory River. Crews reported that the fire had burned an outbuilding and a railroad bridge.
“Very strong winds and low humidity made this fire move very fast,” said LJFD in a post to social media. “We were glad to be able to help.”
The head of the fire was stopped with the help of a few farmers and their tractors and discs, according to LJFD.