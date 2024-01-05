(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the City of Colorado Springs are reporting multiple crashes causing road closures in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 5.

According to a social media post by CDOT, I-25 northbound between Santa Fe Avenue and Mesa Ridge Parkway is closed due to a crash.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The City of Colorado Springs is reporting multiple crashes Friday morning. One crash on Drennan Road and South Marksheffel Road will be an extended closure and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reports that multiple vehicles are disabled at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Union Boulevard in all directions due to the icy roads

CSPD is on accident alert due to weather conditions. Drivers are advised by the City of Colorado Springs to use caution.