(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of Flintridge Drive and Dublin Boulevard was closed temporarily after two separate crashes into a traffic light on Sunday, Nov. 27.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11 p.m. Sunday night a single car crashed into a traffic light pole, and the pole ended up in the roadway. The driver was taken to the hospital, and CSPD said speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash. Moments later another car crashed into the downed traffic light pole.

The intersection of Flintridge Dr. and Dublin Blvd. was closed while the downed poles and lighting were removed. Police say until the signals are replaced the intersection will be posted as a four-way stop.