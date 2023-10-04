(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fight in north Colorado Springs near East Woodman Road and North Powers Boulevard led to two arrests, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday morning, Oct. 4 at around 3 a.m. officers were called to the 6100 block of Cumbre Vista Way about a “physical disturbance involving a gun.”

When officers arrived they found people in a fight in the street, and police said one man was being held down by two others. The man being held down was able to free himself as officers approached, he then sat up and tossed a handgun away.

The man was arrested for felony menacing charges and one other man was arrested for prohibited use of weapons and DUI. There were only minor injuries during the incident, according to CSPD.