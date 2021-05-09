Multipe victims found dead in Colorado Springs, police investigating as homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say just after midnight around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, they got reports of a shooting in the area of Preakness Way near Powers and Hancock Expressway.

Officers said when police arrived, they found multiple deceased victims but did not clarify how many. One victim was transported to the hospital but later died due to their injuries.

According to CSPD, they believe the alleged shooter is dead on scene, with no threat to the public at this time. Police say it appears that the suspect and the victims all knew each other.

CSPD says the scene is very involved, and officers will likely be out at the scene investigating until late tonight.

Detectives from CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and have assumed responsibility for this investigation.

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.