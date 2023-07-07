(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is announcing the launch of a multi-year project that will start on July 21.

The City said the Marksheffel Road Improvement project’s first phase is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 21 and work will occur on a 1.2-mile stretch between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road.

The City said the first phase will start with relocating utilities, installing new drainage facilities, and constructing a stormwater pond. Road surface improvements are expected to begin in late 2023 and 2024. The City said the work will require lane shifts and periodic lane closures starting in mid-August 2023.

“We’re excited to begin work on this project to enhance safety and bring relief to the Marksheffel congestion,” interim director of Public Works and City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said. “The City identified this area as needing a better north-south corridor. The City’s leadership in taking on this project—from financing to planning to construction—means we can start making Marksheffel more efficient for travelers.”

The City is seeking additional funding to improve the remaining 1.5-mile, two-lane section of Marksheffel Road between Tamlin Road and Dublin Boulevard in 2025 and 2026.

When the project is complete, Marksheffel Road will be two lanes in each direction with a center median, on-street bike lanes or wide shoulders, improved drainage, and new sidewalks and paths.

The project includes a continuous sidewalk, separated by a landscape area, on the west side of Marksheffel Road. The project plans also include a shared-use path on the east side. This project widens the Barnes Road intersection to address safety and mobility concerns.

Travelers can text IMPROVE to 866-762-3640 to receive text alerts regarding construction updates and traffic impacts.