Multi-vehicle crash sends several people to hospital, one person to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One woman was arrested and several other people were injured following a multi-vehicle car crash on Interstate 25.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were notified around 5:50 Wednesday evening about a serious crash on Interstate 25, just south of the W. Bijou St. interchange.

Officers determined an SUV had been traveling southbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control and struck the guard rail in the center median. The SUV then went over the guardrail and into northbound lanes of traffic where it struck a northbound vehicle. A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Five occupants of the SUV were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One occupant sustained significant serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that had been northbound was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol is expected to be a factor in this crash. The driver of the SUV, Sarah Montoya, 32, was placed into custody for DUI, Vehicular Assault, and additional charges related to the incident.

Multiple lanes of north and southbound Interstate 25 were closed as detectives investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened.