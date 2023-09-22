(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Recently law enforcement from Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Local Parole, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) worked together to recover ten stolen vehicles that were valued at $180,000.

PPD said the collaboration resulted in three arrests, one person was wanted on a warrant for contempt of court, related to a possession of a weapon by a previous offender charge. The other two arrests are having charges referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

The operation utilized air support which assisted in finding two vehicles that were stripped of parts and dumped in a field.

If anyone has any information regarding stolen vehicles, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. Callers are eligible for rewards on information leading to felony arrests. Call (719) 542-7867.