Mudslide causes road closures near Junkins burn scar

CUSTER COUNTY – Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday about a road closed in Custer County due to mudslides.

Highway 96 is closed in Custer County between H165 and H67 due to mudslides. CDOT is enrt with excavation equipment — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 29, 2020

Meteorologist Valerie Mills said a line of strong storms Saturday afternoon caused mudslides near the Junkins burn scar. Excessive rainfall over this burn scar area resulted in debris flow on Colorado Hwy 96 around 3PM. The debris flow can consist or rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

The area saw rain steadily coming down for close to two hours under this line of storms.

CDOT said that Highway 96 is closed in Custer County between H165 and H67 due to mudslides. CDOT is in route with excavation equipment. Mills said since the ground is more sensitive in burn scar areas it can easily cause mudslides and debris flow.

FLASH FLOOD warning over the Junkins burn scar until 5PM. Downpours moved over the area causing mudslides and debris flow in the area #cowx https://t.co/FdSqzmEOEW — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) August 29, 2020

The area is also under a flash flood warning until 5PM.