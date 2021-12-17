Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to lay wreaths of remembrance at Memorial Gardens Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, in partnership with Wreaths Across America, will lay wreaths of remembrance at Memorial Gardens Cemetery to honor veterans and fallen soldiers.

Over 2,000 veterans are buried in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Wreaths have been donated by generous community members and will be laid on the graves of heroes during a ceremony on Dec. 18 starting at 10 a.m. This event is open to the public to observe or volunteer.

“Mt. Carmel is humbled to be in partnership with Wreaths Across America and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery as we remember those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Executive Director. “We’re grateful for our community partners who have generously donated wreaths to honor those who serve and teach future generations the value of freedom.”

Wreaths Across America was created in 2007 to expand on the annual wreath-laying ceremony which takes place at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020, Wreaths Across America volunteers helped place approximately 1.7 million wreaths on headstones at 2,557 locations to honor veterans who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country.

This is the third year Mt. Carmel has partnered with Wreaths Across America to support National Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will include remarks from Bob McLaughlin and live instrumental music while the wreaths are laid.

About Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center: Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, connection to community resources and a safe event space for veterans, military members, and their families.

About Wreaths Across America: Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.