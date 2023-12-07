(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and Pierce Roofing are partnering to give away a free roof replacement to a local veteran this holiday season.

Mt. Carmel will review up to 50 applicants for the opportunity and provide the top 10 to Pierce to choose one veteran to receive the roof. Applications are due by Midnight on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We are so pleased to be able to partner with Pierce to provide this service,” said Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mt. Carmel. “This generous offer will make a world of difference to a veteran in need of expensive roof replacement for their home.”

According to Pierce Roofing, its Owner Brian Pierce does the holiday giveaway as his way of giving back to local veterans. “We wanted to do something to help a local family who might be struggling — and who better to help than someone who served our country?” Pierce said. “We’re excited to be able to do this.”

The goal is to complete the roof before Christmas. Applications can be requested by email to solin@mtcarmelcenter.org or by calling (719) 309-4752.