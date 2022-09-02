COLORADO SPRINGS — Giving back to the local veteran community, their families and the public, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting its annual Patriot Day Give Back event, Friday. The event will provide 400 food kits, gently used sports equipment, and other complimentary items for those in attendance.

Over 100 volunteers from 20 different organizations will be present to support the event on Sept. 2, which also opens to the public at noon until all the food is distributed. The event is taking place at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, and last year, the event handed out 37,538 pounds of food to 376 families.

Patriot Day takes places on September 11, and is in memory of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on 9/11, along with the first responders who risked their lives to save others. Mt. Carmel chose to host its Give Back event the week before Patriot Day, to respect the solemnity of September 11.

“Mt. Carmel and our partner organizations are honored to come together for our seventh consecutive year to pay our tribute to Patriot Day by providing service and goodwill to the Colorado Springs community,” said Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director Bob McLaughlin. “This annual event is one to help reaffirm the spirit of patriotism and unity that our communities felt in the days and months that followed September 11, 2001.”