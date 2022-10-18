(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are conducting Mountain Warrior Strike, a live-fire exercise to validate brigade readiness prior to higher-level training in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

The exercise will test their operational systems and the accuracy of Strykers, M4s, and artillery. Fort Carson said they will also conduct an “arms breach of a mined wire obstacle and practice trench and urban terrain breach and clearance procedures.”

Fort Carson said they are dedicated to being a good neighbor and will inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities.

“We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise,” said Fort Carson. “We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

Fort Carson said that noise complaints during training should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.