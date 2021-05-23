Mountain Shadows residents to rally opposing development, citing evacuation safety

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mountain Shadows Community will be rallying on Sunday and

Monday to bring attention to the residents’ opposition to the proposed development at

2424 Garden of the Gods.

On Sunday, May 23rd, they will meet at noon at Mountain Shadows Park pavilion to organize and make signs. They will walk from there to the 2424 site around 1 p.m. Then on Monday, May 24th, they will hold a community rally at the 2424 site from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dates and times are weather permitting.

“We remember evacuating from Mountain Shadows during the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire,

and the horrific traffic jams we experienced. Many residents felt that they were not going to

escape the fire because of the limited egress roads out of this area.” said Bill Wysong,

President of the Mountain Shadows Community Association. “This development can add up

to 1,100 additional people at a major choke point which will make us significantly less safe,

and the planning commission didn’t take that fact seriously. We hope that the City Council

will.”

City Council plans to take up approval of the new development at its Tuesday, May 25th

meeting. Due to restrictions imposed by the City Council, they are allowing only two

representatives from the community to attend the Council meeting in person. In order to

call into the meeting, those who want to speak in opposition to the development must sign

up in advance by emailing Sam Friedman the Constituent Response Specialist, to call in for

their 3-minute citizen comments.

Their October 7th, 2020, community meeting was attended virtually by over 350 residents.

Their March 18th meeting before the Planning Commission had significant technical

challenges due to the number of callers, taking over an hour to get started. When residents

from the community objected to the meeting proceeding, they were muted by City Staff.

“The Mountain Shadows Community is a Vibrant Community, as described by the Plan COS

document the City created, and we are also a mature community the document cites,”

Wysong continues. “The City itself, in its own planning document commits that mature,

vibrant communities shouldn’t have significant changes forced upon them.”