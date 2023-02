(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Mountain Post Recreation Health Expo was held at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Saturday on Feb. 4.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

The event was open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. Guests had the opportunity to receive information on many different installation programs and activities as well as a variety of health, wellness and recreation vendors.

The health expo also featured free face painting, activities for kids and prizes for participants.