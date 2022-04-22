COLORADO SPRINGS– Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) in Colorado Springs unveiled new zero-emission, battery electric buses just in time for Earth day.

The electric buses will join a fleet of 67 clean diesel technology buses in the spring.

The new ZX5 model designed by Proterra, an electric bus manufacturer based in California, will run between 220 and 330 miles before needing to be recharged. All buses are equipped with wheelchair-lifts and bike racks for added convenience.

“These new buses are not only environmentally friendly, but also quiet and attractive,” said Craig Blewitt, Transit Services Manager. “This is an exciting addition to our bus fleet and the way we deliver service.”

To honor Colorado Springs’ electric history, Nikola Tesla is featured on the buses in his 1899 Colorado Springs Laboratory. Artwork on the buses also includes images of the city.

Funding for the new buses come from the following sources:

Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Transit and Rail Settlement Transit Bus Replacement Program

Volkswagen Diesel Emission Settlement trust

Federal transit Administration 5339(b) Buses and Bus Facilities Program grant

MMT provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak region.