Mountain lion lounges in tree at Garden of the Gods

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mountain lion was seen lounging in a tree at Garden of the Gods on Saturday, April 29.

Courtesy of Anna Cordova & Cody Bear Sutton

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) said the “majestic visitor,” was sighted during its Motorless Morning event Saturday morning. The special event eliminated motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. to noon.

“Mountain Lions are rare in the park, and it is uncommon to see them in the open or around people,” stated PRCS. “They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover.”

As good stewards of beloved spaces like Garden of the Gods, PRCS said it is important to remember that open spaces are natural homes to wildlife.

PRCS said if you see wildlife, “follow the Leave No Trace principles by being respectful, observing them from a distance and never approach, feed, or follow them.”