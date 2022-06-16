View Point on Grand Mesa National Forest Colorado has over 300 lakes. Wild flowers are in abundance in early summer.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man who died after running out of water on a mountain biking trail has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.

53-year-old Jeffrey Higgins died while mountain biking on the Palisade Plunge trail on June 11. He was reportedly alone when he ran out of water.

A group of three good samaritans stopped to help Higgins and called 911.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Mesa County Search and Rescue, Palisade Fire Department, and Careflight’s helicopter immediately responded to the remote area and began life-saving measures, according to police reports. Higgins did not survive.

The three mountain bikers were also out of water and had to be treated for dehydration. Police say, they each started with a gallon of water and ran out about ten miles before the end of the trail.

Temperatures that Saturday reached a record high of 102 degrees in Grand Junction. MCSO advised community members to limit outdoor activities to the early morning hours. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recommends drinking at least 8 oz of water every 15 minutes while doing activities in the heat.

The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail with very little shade and sections of extreme exposure. Due to the remote location of the trail, riders must carry all water, food, and emergency supplies. At least ten liters (2.5 gallons) of water per person and electrolyte replenishments are recommended for this trail in the summer.