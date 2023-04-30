Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Motorless Morning returned to Garden of the Gods Park on Saturday, April 29.

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

The special event eliminated motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. to noon. Visitors were up before dawn, bringing their wheels or lacing up their running shoes. Skateboards and longboards were welcome on park roads with designated slow zones and one-way traffic.

If you missed this event, you can still participate in the park’s Early Bird Hike & Bikes that take place from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the following Wednesdays: