(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Motorless Morning returned to Garden of the Gods Park on Saturday, April 29.

  • Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods Park
    Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs
  • Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods Park
    Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

The special event eliminated motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. to noon. Visitors were up before dawn, bringing their wheels or lacing up their running shoes. Skateboards and longboards were welcome on park roads with designated slow zones and one-way traffic.

If you missed this event, you can still participate in the park’s Early Bird Hike & Bikes that take place from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the following Wednesdays:

  • May 31
  • June 28
  • July 26
  • Aug. 30
  • Sept. 27