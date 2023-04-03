(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Garden of the Gods Park is hosting Motorless Mornings again for the 2023 season beginning Saturday, April 29.

First started in April of 2018, Motorless Mornings are events that eliminate motor vehicle access within the park for a specified time. On Saturday, Motorless Morning will occur between 5 a.m. and noon.

The City is also offering monthly Early Bird Hike & Bikes starting in May. The monthly events are weekday Motorless Mornings events from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Early Bird Hike & Bikes are scheduled for May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, and Sept. 27.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs said during Motorless Mornings, park rules and regulations including speed limits still apply, however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads. The park will have designated slow zones and one-way traffic. Parking is available at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post, and in overflow parking at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

Due to the 30th Street Corridor Project, parking at the overflow lot will be limited. 30th Street remains closed in both directions between Gateway and Fontanero roads. Access to Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center will be open with access from the north on 30th Street. Those visiting the park should follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park.