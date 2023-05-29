(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a natural gas leak after a vehicle hit a meter in the parking lot of the Aspire Colorado Springs apartment building.

According to CSFD, Firefighters were called to 650 North Murray north of East Platte Avenue about a vehicle hitting a natural gas meter. Crews were able to shut off the flow of natural gas to begin cleanup work.

Courtesy: FOX21 Journalist Austin Sack

Firefighters said there were no injuries in the accident. Six apartments were evacuated but people were allowed back into their homes.