(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a natural gas leak after a vehicle hit a meter in the parking lot of the Aspire Colorado Springs apartment building.
According to CSFD, Firefighters were called to 650 North Murray north of East Platte Avenue about a vehicle hitting a natural gas meter. Crews were able to shut off the flow of natural gas to begin cleanup work.
Firefighters said there were no injuries in the accident. Six apartments were evacuated but people were allowed back into their homes.