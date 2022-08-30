COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcycle driver was transported to a hospital for life threatening injuries following a car vs. motorcycle crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and Peterson boulevard. CSP said a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 67-year-old woman attempted a left turn onto Peterson from eastbound Constitution.

A 1996 Harley Davidson driven by a 31-year-old man was traveling westbound on Constitution and attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The front of the motorcycle impacted the passenger side of Chevrolet.

The motorcycle driver sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital.