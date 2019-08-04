1  of  2
Motorcyclist seriously injured on MLK bypass off-ramp crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to southbound I-25 at the MLK bypass regarding a motorcycle crash. 

A motorcycle southbound on I-25 at the MLK bypass off-ramp went off the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

At this time the motorcycle appears to be the only vehicle involved. The crash is still under investigation.

The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to eastbound MLK is closed. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

