Motorcyclist seriously injured on MLK bypass off-ramp crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to southbound I-25 at the MLK bypass regarding a motorcycle crash.

A motorcycle southbound on I-25 at the MLK bypass off-ramp went off the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

At this time the motorcycle appears to be the only vehicle involved. The crash is still under investigation.

The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to eastbound MLK is closed. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area.

