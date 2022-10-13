(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that happened Wednesday evening on Oct. 12, at the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road.

At around 6:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road north of East Platte Avenue concerning a traffic crash.

CSPD said that a motorcycle was traveling east on Boulder Street when an SUV traveling west made a left turn to travel south on Prairie Road and hit the motorcycle, knocking the rider off.

The motorcyclist was treated for life-threatening injuries on the scene and transported to a hospital. The Major Crash Team is investigating and determined that speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash.