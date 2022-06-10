COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash just north of downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday night.

Just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Willamette Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway. Initial investigation determined the motorcycle was driving north on Nevada when an SUV tried to cross over Nevada from the east. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected on impact.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Alcohol is not suspected in this crash.