CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., CSP was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387. Troopers said the road was a rural road with gravel and not highly traveled.

A motorcyclist had run off the left side of the road and collided with several trees, according to CSP. The rider was a 49-year-old Pueblo man.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash. A medical issue is being investigated as a possible cause.