(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11.

Shortly before 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Circle Drive and Paseo Road regarding a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road to travel north on Circle Drive when a motorcycle was traveling south on Circle Drive approaching Prairie Road.

When the vehicle started to turn, the motorcycle hit the vehicle causing the motorcyclist to be ejected. The rider was pronounced dead on scene when medical arrived, according to CSPD.

CSPD says, “it is too early in the investigation to determine if speed was a factor.”