(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday evening on June 3.

Shortly before 7:20 p.m., officers were called to Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found an injured motorcyclist who was later transported to a hospital where he died.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Barnes, east of Charlotte when the motorcyclist left the roadway and hit a guardrail. No other vehicles were involved, per CSPD.

It is unknown if speed, impairment or road conditions were contributing factors.