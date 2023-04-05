(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Wednesday, March 29, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

On March 29, officers were called to the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where they later died of their injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

22-year-old Maxwell Johnson of Colorado Springs was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time. Alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor, but CSPD continues to investigate the possibility of speed as a factor in the crash.

Johnson’s death is the 14th traffic fatality in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023, per CSPD. During this time in 2023, the city had six fatal traffic crashes. In the past year, there have been 64 traffic deaths in Colorado Springs.