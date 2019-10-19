Motorcyclist killed in crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs at I-25 and Bijou, according to police.

The man died on the scene and it is unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

Colorado Springs Police Department says it is unclear if drugs or alcohol are a factor.

Police said speed appears to be a factor.

This is the 36th fatal crash this year. There were 39 crashes at this time last year.

It is unclear whether the crash happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.