COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash on Monday.

Officers with the Gold Hill Division of CSPD responded just after 12:15 a.m. to a traffic crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of South Tejon Street and the I-25 northbound on ramp. When officers arrived, they determined that the car was making a left turn to enter the on ramp when a southbound motorcycle collided with the car.

Witnesses in the area rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and paramedics arrived. Despite life-saving measures, the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, July 19, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy on the motorcycle rider, identifying him as 30-year-old Brannon Forrest.

This is the 27th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year, and 14 of those crashes have been motorcycle fatalities. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.