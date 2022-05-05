COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a motorcycle driver who was killed on April 26.

25-year-old Chad Reid was killed when he collided with a Jeep Gladiator making a left turn onto Chapel Hills Drive. Just before 10:15 p.m. on April 26, CSPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive and found bystanders performing CPR on Reid. His female passenger was found in the intersection, both had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash found that the Jeep Gladiator was traveling west on Briargate and attempted a left, southbound turn on Chapel Hills. During the left turn, Reid’s motorcycle traveling east on Briargate entered the intersection and struck the Gladiator.

Speed and alcohol are being considered factors in this investigation. This is the 11th fatal traffic crash this year. At this time last year, there were 14 fatal traffic crashes.