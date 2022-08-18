COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic fatality after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

At 7:12 a.m., CSPD officers were called to the corner of Old Dutch Mill Road and Leyden Lane regarding a motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found that a motorcyclist riding north on Old Dutch Mill Road failed to navigate a right turn in the roadway. The motorcycle struck a parked car and died on scene.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was notified to assume the investigation.