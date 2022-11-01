(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At least one person was injured after a hit-and-run incident late Tuesday morning near North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a traffic crash sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

According to CSPD, the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown. The other vehicle in the crash fled the scene, and officers found the car a couple of miles away.

