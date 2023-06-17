(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, a motorcyclist was traveling north on Centennial Boulevard and crashed with a vehicle going south on Centennial Boulevard turning left onto Fillmore Street, according to CSPD.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but they sustained critical injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded to the scene and diverted the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Filmore Street for several hours due to the investigation.

“Speed may be a contributing factor, but the investigation is ongoing,” said CSPD. “Currently impairment is not suspected.”